BP's Apologetic Ad Campaign Is Just One More Dumb PR Decision

Photo: via AdAge

BP launched a new ad campaign today comprised of TV commercials and print ads apologizing for the still-gushing Gulf oil disaster and promising to make things right.The resounding opinion of the campaign: a big waste of time and money.



According to Advertising Age, the ad’s sentiments are largely ineffective and disingenuous:

“At the end of the day, the best PR and advertising in the world can not compete with that live video stream of that oil coming out of the bottom of the sea,” Mr. Gidez said. “PR, advertising, community affairs, social media and communications is not going to solve the problem.”

….

Mr. Gidez said BP can’t begin to think about rebuilding its reputation until it stops the oil leak.

Jonathan Bernstein, President of Bernstein Crisis Management, tells us, “I think that print advertising is a cowardly approach. They need a very strong spokesperson, not just their CEO, making recorded statements on YouTube and every other possible social media venue, to include blogs. They need to hold videoconferences at which they’re willing to answer the tough questions.”

“No amount of written word alone – particularly not in advertising, which is already perceived as written by consultants – can possibly communicate with the compassion necessary to this situation,” he adds.

As CNN reports, this campaign is estimated at a whopping $50 million.

Although that’s not a big deal for a huge oil company, those funds probably would have been put to better use in the Gulf than waging a poorly-planned ad campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.