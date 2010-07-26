BP Will Name Bob Dudley New CEO

It’s important that BP manage its CEO transition smoothly and quickly, given would could be substantial fundraising needs, and it seems they’re doing just that.



WSJ:

BP PLC’s board is set to name managing director Bob Dudley as the company’s new chief executive if, as expected, the board on Monday approves the negotiated departure of current chief Tony Hayward, people familiar with the matter said.

The decision to move toward Mr. Hayward’s departure was “mutual,” these people said. Mr. Hayward has been under heavy fire for his handling of the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill that followed an April explosion and fire on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.

That Tony Hayward would resign imminently was confirmed in various reports this morning.

