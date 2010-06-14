Has BP Already Started Slamming The Brakes On New Development And Projects?

Interesting note from ChicagoUnionNews.com regarding BP:



The BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has left some union tradesmen who are working construction at a BP plant in Indiana suddenly uneasy about the future of their workload.

Though the company has said the $3.8 billion modernization project at the BP Whiting Refinery — located about 20 miles from Chicago across the Indiana towns of Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond — will continue as planned, some unions reported that work has slowed down since the leak started a few weeks ago.

About halfway complete, the project -– which employs roughly 2,500 craftsmen this year, including pipe fitters, iron workers, painters and insulators, Teamsters, carpenters, operating engineers, boiler makers, electricians and laborers -– has somewhat “leveled off,” according to one union source who also said the various locals had been expecting more workers on the job at this point.

For International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697, 16 people have been laid off since the spill, and the union went from hiring mode to a hiring freeze, according to the Hammond-based union, which covers northwest Indiana, including Lake County.

