If This New Seepage Is From The Oil Well, We Could Be In Huge Trouble

BP claims it may not have caused the seepage of a mysterious substance from seabed near the Maconda Well. This doesn’t seem unbelievable: who knows what goes on 5,000 feet underwater?



But here’s what it means if the seepage is related:

BP would immediately open the containment cap to reduce pressure

Oil would discharge unimpeded for three days, while BP prepares siphoning equipment

The odds of an seabed collapse (oilpocalypse) would surge

Drilling for relief wells would become much more dangerous

Despite news of the seepage, Admiral Allen has acquiesed to BP’s plan to keep the well closed for another 24 hours. Remote-operated submarines will keep monitoring the seepage. Take a look:



Don’t miss: 9 Charts That Paint A Surprisingly Bright Future For BP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.