BP Suspends Its Dividend For The Year

Not altogether surprising, but BP’s Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg just announced that the battered oil giant will suspend its dividend for the year.



This is a major blow to the thousands of pensioners who rely on the quarterly check for income.

The stock has been volatile all day, and it was briefly higher after news of the $20 billion escrow fund was announced, but is now down a touch and now it’s slightly higher..

We’ll see if this prompts selling among income holders, but our guess is that, given that this was all in the cards already, there’s not much more reason to sell on the news itself.

