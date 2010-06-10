Citi: BP Is So Huge It Could Survive Multiple Deepwaters

While it’s impossible to make a definitive calculation of BP’s total spill costs, given that the leaking Macondo well hasn’t been fixed yet, Citi analyst Mark Fletcher believes that the market is pricing in ‘the worst case rather than most likely outcome.’



Citi’s Mark Fletcher:

At this stage it is difficult to define the worst case outcome for BP, only reasonable to say that there is a long tail to the expected distribution and that we believe a range of costs around $3-8 billion all in net to BP is reasonable.

Even if we were to double this base case for the leak’s cost, BP could probably survive multiple Macondo’s. It’s an enormous company as the charts below show.

For example, stress testing BP’s ability to manage its long-tail risk, Mr. Fletcher believes that the company’s cash flow will be able to absorb $10 billion per year in additional costs from 2011 onwards. This is in addition to paying out its dividend.

The company also has a relatively light debt load as shown by the low Net Debt/Equity percentages shown above. Thus even if costs are higher than available cash flow in a few years, BP can make up the difference with some additional debt.

Thus in our view, U.S. government pressure for BP to cut its dividend is completely absurd. The huge company will most likely be able to manage any clean up costs, and could even cut its dividend in the future if otherwise. The U.S. is increasingly behaving like a banana republic in the way it treats companies, resorting to rhetoric over logic.

We don’t want to put words into Mr. Fletcher’s mouth, but he seems to be on the same wave length:

‘Realpolitik’ rather than financial flexibility may well dictate the company’s dividend decisions. The US administration and President Obama in particular have expressed a wish that BP pass on its dividend to conserve its financial fire power. We believe that is an unnecessary precaution and more importantly would set an uncomfortable principal of allowing governments to dictate corporate policy. Nevertheless BP may well believe the right strategy is to at least defer at least one quarter of dividend to appease the politicians.

Here’s the massive cash flow monster that is BP:

(Citi’s target price for BP’s ADR shares is $51.46, they have a Buy on the stock, via Citi, BP, 10 June 2010, Mark Fletcher)

