UPDATE: BP Denies Significant Improvement In Oil Leak, Stock Still Surging

UPDATE: A tweet from BP denied improvement in the leak: “Top kill” operations continued over the night & are ongoing. There are no significant events to report at this time.



The tweet was sent at 8:43 a.m., precisely when the LA Times published its article.

PREVIOUSLY: More good news coming out of the BP camp is sending the stock soaring pre-market. The oil has been stopped, says the Coast Guard according to the LA Times.

It’s not a done deal yet.

The whole thing could still give, once pressure is re-established BP needs to pump cement into the hole to entomb the oil. So we’re not out of the woods just yet, but we may be getting there.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

