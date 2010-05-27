UPDATE: BP Denies Significant Improvement In Oil Leak, Stock Still Surging

UPDATE: A tweet from BP denied improvement in the leak: “Top kill” operations continued over the night & are ongoing. There are no significant events to report at this time.
The tweet was sent at 8:43 a.m., precisely when the LA Times published its article.
PREVIOUSLY: More good news coming out of the BP camp is sending the stock soaring pre-market. The oil has been stopped, says the Coast Guard according to the LA Times.
It’s not a done deal yet.
The whole thing could still give, once pressure is re-established BP needs to pump cement into the hole to entomb the oil. So we’re not out of the woods just yet, but we may be getting there.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.