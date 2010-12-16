BP Stock Drops Most In Four Months As Lawsuit Fears Spike

BP shares are tumbling in London today after the U.S. government sued the company for its involvement with the summer’s Gulf oil spill disaster.



If found guilty, BP could be forced to fork over more than $21 billion, according to the FT. That’s in addition to the clean-up costs the company has already paid out, financed through asset sales.

But beyond the Gulf, BP has other concerns this morning. According to the most recent release from WikiLeaks, BP narrowly avoided another Gulf of Mexico style disaster in Azerbaijan. In that case, all of BP’s workers on the platform escaped and production was merely slowed.

But such a report may add to the view held by some that BP has been irresponsible in its actions.

