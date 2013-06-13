BP: US Recorded Largest-Ever Gain In Oil Production in 2012, And Coal Is Still King Of The World

BP has published



its annual statistical energy review, and we’ve got the charts for you.But first the key takeaways:

The US recorded the largest oil and natural gas production increases in the world, and saw the largest gain in oil production in its history.

Coal remained the fastest-growing fossil fuel, increasing 2.5%. As we keep reminding you, coal is never going away.

Nuclear power output saw the largest decline ever.

Energy consumption growth slowed to a below-average 1.8%. This was partly the result of the economic slowdown but also due to improving efficiency and greater fuel economy.

And now the visuals…

