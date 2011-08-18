BP Is Investigating A Sheen On The Waters Of The Gulf Of Mexico

BP announced Thursday that it’s investigating a newly sighted sheen covering the water in the Gulf of Mexico, but maintains there is no evidence of a new oil spill.



According to Time, the sheen was discovered near two old exploratory wells and BP has sent a remote-operated vehicle to check the wellheads.

Sheen is a coating atop the water that may come from leaking oil.

BP has not made clear what’s causing the sheen but insists it is not near any “existing BP operations.”

Of course, it was the BP Macondo well explosion that killed 11 men in April 2010 and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

