BP Shares Slump Despite Hope Of Ending The Leak Monday

Interesting. Shares of BP are down despite optimistic reports like this:



AP:

The federal official leading the Gulf oil spill cleanup said Friday a new containment cap and an additional ship collecting oil could effectively contain the spill in the next three days.

The work to replace a leaky containment cap on the well head with a tighter one will begin Saturday, National Incident Commander Thad Allen said Friday. At the same time, a ship connecting to a different part of the leak is expected to come online Sunday.

Maybe it’s because we’ve basically heard this story before?

