BP shares rose more than 4% today in London despite the fact that major European markets lost ground, and at one point had jumped 4.8%.



Investors are excited about rumours that BP is courting Middle Eastern investors for a bailout.

BP: +4% (London)

London: -0.3% (FTSE 100)

Germany: -0.3% (DAX)

France: -0.5% (CAC 40)

