BP Shares Rise In London, As Oilpocalypse Fears Recede

For a brief moment, the world panicked about the Matthew Simmons, oilpocalypse doomsday scenario, of oil leaking uncontrollably into the Gulf through various leaks.



But that appears to have receded, helped by confirmation by the government that the leak 2 miles away probably was unrelated to the Macondo well.

Shares of BP are ticking up modestly in London.

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.