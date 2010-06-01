BP Shares Plunge 14% In London Trading

After a nightmarish weekend which saw the official death of Top Kill, BP shares are plunging again.



It’s still several hours before the US open, but in London shares are off a bit less than 14%.

It’s down by a similar margin in very early US pre-market trading. If this holds, that’s another $18 billion market cap that vanishes, bringing the total loss to about $78 billion (from $192.2 billion to $114 billion).

Meanwhile, more are beginning to wonder whether BP survives as a standalone company (we think there’s a good chance that it won’t). Here’ FT Alphaville on whether it’s a takeover target.

