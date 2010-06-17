BP Shares On Fire, Up 4% Since Dividend Cancellation

Shares of BP are up about 4% since the company’s executives emerged from their meeting with The White House, and announced its dividend cut.



What’s up? Isn’t the dividend cancellation a bad thing?

Well, unless you’re specifically an income investor, it’s not a huge deal. But beyond that BP has reminded everyone this afternoon that it’s free cash flow for this current year is expected to be $30 billion — one year worth more than the $20 billion total escrow fund.

They’re not out of the woods by any means, but as bulls like Whitney Tilson have pointed out, this company remains wildly profitable.

More to come…

