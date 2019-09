That big Caribbean depression we told you about this morning, which now has a 60% chance of becoming a Cyclone in the next 48 hours? It looks like folks are freaking out about it.



BP is off solidly pre market, and is currently trading below $27/share. That’s nearly a full $1 off yesterday’s close.

From Yahoo Finance:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.