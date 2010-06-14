BP's Major British Shareholders Are Ditching The Company While American Ones Are Staying

Photo: Greenpeace

Anti-BP rhetoric has been understandably more fierce in the U.S. than in the U.K..Yet when it comes to investing, large American funds appear to have stuck with the company while their British peers cut and ran:



Telegraph:

Analysis by The Daily Telegraph of data compiled by Citywatch shows that major UK institutions including Legal & General, M&G, Scottish Widows, Threadneedle and Axa have all trimmed their holdings since the Deepwater Horizon rig sank with the loss of 11 lives in April.

…

According to the Citywatch data US pension funds – including Calpers, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System – have held their stakes in the company despite the dramatic fall in the share price.

Traders believe that Britian’s top hedge funds have used BP’s share price weakness to build stakes in the group.

GLG and Blackrock are said to be amongst UK based hedge funds to have bet on a recovery in BP’s fortunes – with some funds buying stakes in excess of 1pc costing more than £600m.

Some of Britain’s ‘smart money’ sees value nonetheless.

