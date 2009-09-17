BP Sells Indian Wind Farms For $95 Million

BP announced that it is selling off three windfarms in India for $95 million to an independent Indian power producer. The oil company says it wants to focus its wind efforts on the U.S. where it has 6 wind farms in operation.



The Guardian calls it “a further retreat from its international renewable business.” They point out the company cut 620 jobs from its solar operations in April and the 2009 budget for clean tech has been cut from $1.4 billion to between $500 million and $1 billion.

