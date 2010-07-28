SEC And Justice Department Investigating BP Shares

BP’s securities are now under investigation by the SEC and Justice Department, according to CNBC.



The information was reported in the company’s quarterly results, which showed a $17 billion loss for the company in Q2.

The investigation is one of many by the U.S. government, according to BP, and is looking into the securities of BP PLC, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Results for BP were actually rosy, other than the massive loss associated with the oil spill.

But these investigations are likely to add further uncertainty to the company’s outlook, with it also looking to sell $30 billion in assets to protect itself from losses associated with the Deepwater Horizon spill.

