BP Says "Static Kill" Is Successful, Well Finally Plugged

Photo: United States Coast Guard

BP has announced that operation “Static Kill” has been successful and that the leak in the well in the Gulf of Mexico has been plugged, according to the Wall Street Journal.Static Kill was achieved through the use of mud fluid, which is essentially “heavy drilling fluid,” being sent into the gap of the well.



BP maintains that they will be monitoring the well closely in case it is in need of any further fluid.

The long term aim remains to build relief wells to prevent any further leaks.

The U.S. government is going to go public today with the belief that the damage from the leak is not that significant.

