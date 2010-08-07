SHOCKING: BP Says It Might STILL Drill For Oil In The Disaster Zone

BP will probably go back to the disaster area some day and drill for oil and gas, COO Doug Suttles said today. Suttles told the AP: “There’s lots of oil and gas here… We’re going to have to think about what to do with that at some point.”



That means drilling into a seabed that is fragile and already leaking oil.

Although BP will stick to promises to close the well from hell, they never said they would abandon the area. No wonder: BP is the majority owner of the Maconda Prospect, which may contain 50 million barrels. It was named as a major growth area for the company, with Deepwater Horizon was supposed to lead the way.

Check out 9 charts that paint a bright future for BP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.