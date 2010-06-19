BP Says It Has Right To Seek Contributions From Partners For Claims Paid

BP will seek indemnity from partners such as Halliburton and Transocean for the millions of claims it has paid out, Bloomberg is reporting.



BP says it has paid out $85 million in claims so far. Transocean and other partners have not contributed, despite the likelihood of shared liability.

Remember, the courts haven’t decided who is to blame for this disaster. The cost of cleanup, claims, and penalties may be shared many ways.

We’re reminded of predictions by attorney Tony Buzbee: “BP is a liar, has been a liar for many years,” says the oil rig bloodhound. “Until the checks in the bank and it’s cleared, i wouldn’t take their word that they’ll pay for anything. They will play semantic games, say ‘we’ll pay for all damage’ or ‘all legitimate damage,’ but they always qualify so later they can say ‘we don’t consider that legitimate damage’ or ‘we don’t consider that damage.'”

Read More: 25 Energy Companies Whose Default Odds Have Surged Since Deepwater

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.