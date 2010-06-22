Here Is What Is Really To Blame For The BP Mess

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill has been blamed on a myriad of different people, including BP‘s CEO Tony Hayward, U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. President George W. Bush, and oil consuming Americans. And while all those people had a part to play in the accident, the real fault here is with a concept, not a person.

Risk

Unfortunately, calculating risk is very difficult. Calculating tail risk is even harder. And this was a clear tail risk scenario. Saying no one could predict this, however, is a massive mistake.

Assessing the risk of Deepwater Horizon, or any other deepwater drilling project, involves calculating the insurance cost of its potential catastrophic failure. When firms like BP have their insurance in house, rather than on the open market, they need not pay the appropriate amount to account for tail risk.

And this matters for everything. If BP had to pay an appropriate amount of insurance, they might have been deterred from engaging in the Deepwater Horizon project in the first place. BP certainly would have thought twice before it established lax security regimes on the rig, or an insurance giant would have been sure to regulate those regimes more closely.

Government might not have failed in its attempts to help BP stop the flow of oil. Policy makers have certainly been weak in their approach to big oil, but whether that approach had to do with BP’s insurance remains unknown.



Stipulating that BP insure its business outside its own privately owned subsidiary may have been a good policy move the government failed to do. An open insurance market is more likely to charge BP appropriate terms than a closed one.

Much like the financial crisis, this BP scenario comes down to mistakes in the system, and a company choosing to exploit them to make profit. BP is not to blame. Those who created a system of weak rules around insurance, are.

