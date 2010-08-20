BP Reveals Legal Strategy To Dodge Oil Spill Claims

Transocean workers may not be eligible

Two months ago BP was reassuring everyone it would pay for all damages related to the oil spill.Now the real strategy is leaking out.



New York Times obtained this letter from a BP lawyer saying Transocean employees — which include the only casualties from the disaster — would have to settle all claims with Transocean. Many of them, BP will argue, have already signed away the right to sue:

“To be clear, it is BP’s position, consistent with this indemnification, that any settlement between Transocean and any of its injured or deceased employees must include a full release of all BP entities from any and all claims or liability in connection with the Deepwater Horizon incident,” said the letter, from John T. Hickey, a lawyer for BP. “This full release of all BP entities would indeed bar any subsequent claims against the fund being established by BP and the claims facility that will be administered by Mr. Feinberg.”

The NYT also talks about hidden benefits of that $20-billion claims fund, which defines eligibility by proximity, thus shielding BP from claims from indirectly screwed businesses.

Businesses that are eligible for claims will have to sign away the right to sue BP.

Think BP’s interpretation of the law will hold? Expect the biggest legal battle in US history.

See also: BP Gets Hit With A $10 Billion Lawsuit That Has Nothing To Do With The Oil Spill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.