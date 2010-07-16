Victory #2: BP Says Pressure Readings Look Good So Far

Early pressure readings increase chances that BP will keep the well closed.



Senior VP Kent Wells said pressure is rising, currently over 6,700 PSI.

BP also announced no evidence of sea floor breaching in scans by remote-operated submarines.

Well integrity tests will continue for another 24 hours.

If pressure readings had been under 6,000 PSI or falling, it would have indicated an uncontained leak through the ocean floor. BP would have removed the cap to prevent a pressure build up that could cause an even bigger rupture.

Check out 9 Charts That Paint A Surprisingly Bright Future For BP –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.