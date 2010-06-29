Uncovered BP Document From March Brags Of Gulf Of Mexico Growth, Cheap Production Costs

Gus Lubin
presentation BP

A BP presentation from March, uncovered by ProPublica, brags of successful exploration in the Gulf of Mexico and declining production costs.

Obviously things look a lot different now. No one knows what will happen to deepwater drilling — in which BP is the global leader — or Gulf of Mexico drilling — BP’s key growth sector. (Although it looks like Gulf drilling will come back quickly.)

As for charts showing declining production costs, these claims look dubious after revelations of cut corners on rig design.

Source: BP via ProPublica

Counting on emerging market demand

Source: BP via ProPublica

First and foremost a GREEN company

Source: BP via ProPublica

Upstream price uncertain

Source: BP via ProPublica

Focusing on safety

Source: BP via ProPublica

Increasing safety

Source: BP via ProPublica

Highest revenue in the game

Source: BP via ProPublica

Costs are down

Source: BP via ProPublica

Handled the recession better than peers

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

BP claims the best exploration record and refining quality

Source: BP via ProPublica

Major

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Upcoming investments are centered on the Gulf of Mexico

Source: BP via ProPublica

GoM is key

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Deepwater is a key strategy

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

BP spends the LEAST on production costs per barrel (were they cutting corners?)

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

Source: BP via ProPublica

