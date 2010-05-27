BP: Our Twitter Account Was Hacked!

BP spokesman Mark Salt has an explanation for a ridiculous tweet that posted for about 30 minutes and then deleted: “The comment was posted by someone not involved in the response who gained access to our twitter. We have removed the inaccurate posting and made changes to the account to stop this from happening again.”



So you’re saying it wasn’t a horribly tone-deaf joke gone wrong?

If you don’t know who Terry is, check out BP’s hilarious fake twitter account.

