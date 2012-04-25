These Frightening Mutated Creatures Living In The Gulf Will Make You Sick

Photo: Al Jazeera/YouTube

Two years ago, the BP Horizon Deepwater released five million barrels of crude into the Gulf over three months. BP subsequently released two million gallons of a dispersant called Corexit to break up the oil.Ingredients of dispersants are kept secret under competitive trade laws, but one chemical found in Corexit — 2-butoxyethanol — can cause nausea, diarrhoea, headache, dizziness and lightheadedness as well as damage to liver, kidneys and reproductive system.



Last week, Dahr Jamail of Al Jazeera published a thorough investigative report on the effects of the oil and dispersants on Gulf seafood. One expert told the station that the disturbing number of deformities is unlike anything fisherman or scientists have ever seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.