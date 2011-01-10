BP Shares Sliding On News Massive Alaskan Pipeline Is Leaking

The Trans-Alaska pipeline, carrying 15% of the United States’ oil produced, is leaking and has been closed, according to The Guardian.



The pipeline comes from Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay and carries oil produced by BP.

95% of BP’s oil production at the associated North Slope location has been shut down as a result.

BP shares are down 2.15% in London trading this morning.

Crude oil prices spiked overnight, but are now sliding down.

