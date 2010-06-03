Saw Gets Stuck In Riser, Analysts Say Leak May Last Till CHRISTMAS

A new estimate from energy investor Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. in Houston says the oil leak could last until Christmas, according to Bloomberg.

In an unrelated developments, the Coast Guard is saying the saw got stuck during the Lower Marine Riser Package. Despite delays, Admiral Allen expects to make the final cut tonight.

LMRP involves a first cut with giant sheers and a second cut with a wire saw. The first part went smoothly, according to analysis on The Oil Drum, but the saw jammed around 12:30 a.m.

