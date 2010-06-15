BP Is Building Long-Term Floating Hotels, Because This Is Going To Take WAY Longer Than You Think

The good ol’ days of Exxon

Nothing says ‘no quick fix’ like building long-term accommodations for the responders:WSJ:



Oil-spill responders have just started moving in to the camp-like collection of trailers, tents and portable toilets about eight miles from Venice. It will house up to 1,500 of the workers battling the spill in this southeastern corner of Louisiana. The “Responders Village” is expected to cost $1 million to $5 million.

BP is also fitting out ships to serve as floating hotels that can be moored by imperiled marshes, saving time and sparing workers watery commutes of up to two hours from land. The “flotels” will cost about $200,000 a day to operate, the British energy company says.

Even after the leak is completely plugged, the ensuing clean up process is likely to last… years?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.