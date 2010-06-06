BP Makes Huge Oil Capture Gains

Photo: BP

After capturing oil at a rate of 6,000 barrels per day as of June 4th, BP increased its capture rate even further this weekend.BBC:



Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Mr Hayward said: “As we speak, the containment cap is producing around 10,000 barrels of oil a day to the surface.”

Asked what amount of the estimate that represented, the BP chief executive said it was “probably the vast majority”.

“We have a further containment system to implement in the course of this coming week which will be in place by next weekend so when those two are in place, we would very much hope to be containing the vast majority of the oil.”

The near-term goal is to capture 90% of the daily escaping oil.

