Just a heads up: Between the talk of asset sales, a possible acquisition (seems doubtful, but it’s out there), and the possibility of capping the well, shares of BP are continuing to rise.



In pre-market activity they’re up another $1 to $35/share, nearly 35% above the $26 low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.