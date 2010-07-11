BP Is Now Adding A New Cap Which Could Contain ALL Of The Leaking Oil

BP has already begun using deep sea robots to change the cap on its leaking well in the gulf.



The new cap is expected to contain all of the leaking oil.

If successful, it will be one large step closer to a complete stoppage:

USA Today:

The new cap called “Top Hat Number 10” should prove a tighter fit and catch all the oil, the AP reports.

“I use the word ‘contained,'” said retired Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen. “Stop’ is when we put the plug in down below.”

The best hope for a final solution comes with two relief wells that are expected to be completed by mid-August. The wells are being drilled so they can inject heavy mud and cement into the leaking well to stop the flow.

