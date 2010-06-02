10 Disastrous Mistakes BP Made Before The Deepwater Horizon Exploded

BP’s oil spill response has a been a disappointment, but the real mistakes occurred before the Deepwater Horizon explosion.
Congressmen and bloodhound attorneys are gathering evidence of early errors to make BP culpable for the environmental disaster. Just today, Attorney General Eric Holder said he is examining the possibility of criminal malfeasance. UPDATE: Holder just kicked off the criminal investigation.
What could be the biggest case in US history will revolve around these issues.
BP applied for and received a 'categorical exclusion' from the National Environmental Policy Act, which means BP did not have to produce a detailed environmental analysis of Deepwater Horizon, according to Washington Post.
Although the Department of the Interior is also to blame for handing out the exemption -- which is normally reserved for hiking trails and outhouses -- BP is culpable for downplaying environmental risks in its application. BP claimed a spill was 'unlikely' and if it did occur would cause 'no significant adverse impacts' and would not exceed 4,600 bbl.
Experts have identified errors in the well design presented to Congress, according to NOLA. Cementing consultant Tom McFarland pointed said a gap between two segments of pipe could have released a blast of natural gas that exploded at the surface. Oil professor Gregory McCormack said the lack of an O-ring seal could have let a burst of gas shoot up the pipe.
BP has not commented on these concerns.
BP's chief drilling engineer admits that days before the explosion he noticed ballooning in the well walls. He also noticed drilling mud seeping into the earth through the well lining. These warnings signs prompted Mark Hafle to apply for multiple revisions to the drill plan, including two additional casing liners.
But industry expects and the Coast Guard questioned whether BP used a cheap fix to save money.
Says Attorney Tony Buzbee: In the case of the Deepwater Horizon, workers had finished pumping cement to fill the space between the pipe and the sides of the hole and had begun temporarily plugging the well with cement; the cement job was finished, and pressure testing occurred. Despite there being problems with the pressure testing, Transocean and BP chose to continue displacing the mud, as if the cement job had been successful. This was a grave error. For cementing to be effective, the right mix must be used, and the cement must have time to harden. Naturally, the decision to displace the cement is ultimately made by the company--in this case, BP. Because BP was paying $500,000 daily to lease the rig, naturally there is incentive to rush the job. If the cement mix was inadequate, or if insufficient time was given for it to harden, Halliburton (the company that performed the cementing) and BP (the company for whom Transocean was working) will have major liability.
BP halted tests on the well lining five days before the explosion and kept oilfield testing firm Schlumberger on standby, according to NOLA. BP had no plans to conduct a cement bond log test, which uses sonics to identify weaknesses in the cement and is known as a gold standard test.
In one case, a Transocean worker had to insist on running a pressure test, saying he would not continue without it, according to NOLA.
Halliburton's president Tim Probert -- who of course is trying to shift blame away from the cement mixture made by his company -- called the cement bond log 'the only test that can really determine the actual effectiveness of the bond between the cement sheets, the formation and the casing itself.'
NOTE: The US government also knew it was faulty.
A Transocean document from 2001 identified 260 design errors that could require removal of the blowout preventer. A 2004 study by the MMS concluded standard blowout preventers would be unable to cut through many pipes in a deepwater well. In 2009 BP engineer Mark Hafle wrote on an internal report that pressure could break through the Deepwater Horizon piping in a worst-case scenario, according to NOLA.
BP used Cameron International's blowout preventer despite these warnings.
But the Deepwater Horizon had a particularly bad BOP. A Senate hearing discovered the rig had a dead battery in the blowout preventer control pad, a 'useless' test version of a key component, and a cutting tool that wasn't strong enough to shear through 10% of the well's pipes, according to Washington Post.
Oil rig worker Mike Mason told Huffington Post he observed cheating on blowout preventer tests at least 100 times, including on wells owned by BP. In many cases, Mason says, BP employees were present while subcontractors faked the tests.
'Sometimes, they would put their finger on the chart and slide it ahead -- so that it only recorded the pressure for 30 seconds instead of 5 minutes,' Mason told Huffpo.
BP did not evacuate Deepwater Horizon, despite multiple huge warning signs on the day of the explosion.
Here's a summary of Senate findings from NOLA:
50 minutes before the well blew, flow indicators revealed that more fluid was coming out of the well than was being pumped in. Then, 41 minutes before the explosion while the pump was shut down for a 'sheen test,' the well continued to flow when it should not have and drill pressure rose, another troubling result, according to the document.
Then, according to the committee memo, '18 minutes before the explosion, abnormal pressures and mud returns were observed and the pump was abruptly shut down. The data suggests that the crew may have attempted mechanical interventions at that point to control the pressure, but soon after, the flow out and pressure increased dramatically and the explosion took place.'
The subcommittee focused attention at a May 12 hearing into the accident on anomalous pressure tests leading up to the disaster, and BP reported to staff that 'as early as 5:05 p.m., almost 5 hours before the explosion, an unexpected loss of fluid was observed in the riser pipe, suggesting that there were leaks in the annular preventer in the BOP (blowout preventer). Two hours before the explosion, during efforts to begin negative pressure testing, the system gained 15 barrels of liquid instead of the 5 barrels that were expected, leading to the possibility that there was an 'influx from the well'' and 'a cementer witness stated that the 'well continued to flow and spurted.''
According to the memo, after 'unacceptable results' from a negative pressure test through the drill pipe, workers tested the kill line, where 'a volume of fluid came out when the line was opened.'
The memo continues: 'The kill line was then closed and the procedure was discussed; during this time, pressure began to build in the system to 1400 psi. At this point, the line was opened and pressure on the kill line was bled to 0 psi, while pressure on the drill pipe remained at 1400 psi.'
According to the committee, BP's investigators believe 'that a 'fundamental mistake' may have been made here because this was an 'indicator of a very large abnormality.''
Remember how BP was exempted from preparing a oil spill plan for the Deepwater Horizon?
This was evident from the beginning, when it took 40 hours to bring surviving rig workers to shore. Survivors like Stephen Davis gave harrowing accounts of their rescue and are now leading major lawsuits against BP and Transocean.
Although BP did not prepare a spill response plan for the Deepwater Horizon, it did have a generic plan for Gulf of Mexico operations. This plan described a discharge over 20,000 bbl as the worst case scenario.
Discharge from the Deepwater Horizon could be as high as 4,000,000 bbl. That means all of BP's response plans are useless.
BP lost weeks in April and May while researching leak fixes. Operation Top Hat and Operation Top Kill were experimental fixes that had never been tried at 5,000 feet.
Why didn't BP research leak fixes at drill depth before the disaster?
