Here's Why BP Is Oversold And Gulf Drilling Is Coming Back

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst report yesterday gave a BUY rating to BP, even while putting minimum damages at $28 billion.



The report says BP has enough capital to pay its dividends, although “whether it is politically acceptable is a different question.”

As for America’s oil industry, no one really expects the moratorium on deepwater drilling to last. But the Deepwater Horizon spill will increase the cost of drilling in the Gulf.

