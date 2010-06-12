Here's Why BP Is Oversold And Gulf Drilling Is Coming Back

Gus Lubin
pelican

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst report yesterday gave a BUY rating to BP, even while putting minimum damages at $28 billion.

The report says BP has enough capital to pay its dividends, although “whether it is politically acceptable is a different question.”

As for America’s oil industry, no one really expects the moratorium on deepwater drilling to last. But the Deepwater Horizon spill will increase the cost of drilling in the Gulf.

BP is the worst hit stock

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A lot of related stocks have been damaged

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

These stocks have been slammed

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The region under moratorium

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tons of projects will be halted by the deepwater moratorium

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

These are the producers screwed by the deepwater moratorium

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BP upstream production will hurt in an extended ban

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BP's default likelihood has surged

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

There's lots of uncertainty about the costs

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Everything ultimately depends on these relief wells

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

How clean up costs increase with spill size

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

However, BP has lots of money and valuable projects (outside the Gulf)

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

As for Gulf drilling, the Americas are an ideal location with cheap deepwater drilling costs

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The USA has very favourable taxation

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Any increased cost of drilling would be felt at the pump

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

As for global supply, GOM oil has only a minor impact

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

GOM natural gas has an even smaller impact on the global supply

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Global oil demand is growing

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Not much more supply coming from OPEC

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

In conclusion...

