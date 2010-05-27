HUGE: BP May Have Stopped The Leak

This Reuters report is very encouraging, at least upon first blush…



BP Plc Chief Operating Officer Doug Suttles said on Wednesday it appears drilling mud, not oil, was gushing from a ruptured undersea well six hours into an effort to halt a growing oil spill.

“What you’ve been observing coming out of the top of that riser is most likely mud,” Suttles said at a news conference broadcast from a Louisiana command centre. “We can’t fully confirm that because we can’t sample it. And the way we know we’ve been successful is it stops flowing.”

Indeed, the underwater cam now looks completely different, muddy and not clear, basically.

Fingers crossed. It will be a while before we have anything confirmed. (via @alea_)

UPDATE: A spokesperson at Deepwater Horizon Response would not confirm these rumours: “What they’re looking for is monitoring that feed and the operation to see if the leak itself stops. At this time it’s too early to call whether or not it’s been successful.”



Watch live streaming video from wkrg_oil_spill at livestream.com

