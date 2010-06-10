And Now BP's Market Cap Has Been Halved

BP’s market cap has been crushed since the April 20 Deepwater Horizon oil spill began. And by crushed we mean cut in half.
BP closed at about $91 billion market cap today, according to CNBC. That’s aproximately $95 billion in market cap losses.
Note the company’s steady share price fall from April 20:
Trading at $60.48 a share April 20
Trading at $29.20 a share as of June 9
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.