How oil flows in and out of every major region around the world

Every major economy around the world is fuelled by oil. But most of them don’t produce the oil they use.

In its new “Statistical Review of World Energy” report, BP included a map tracking oil trade flows around the world.

The Middle East leads the board in crude exports with 850.1 million tonnes shipped out in 2014. It’s followed by Russia (294.8), West Africa (213.9) and Canada (148.6).

In terms of product exports, like gasoline and diesel, the US is number one with 179.9 million tonnes, closely trailed by, again, Russia and the Middle East.

On the flip side, Europe is the biggest importer of both crude (446.9) and product imports (173.5). The US, China, India, Japan, and Australasia are also major consumers of both crude and refined product.

This map also serves as a pretty good tool for seeing who benefitted from the lower oil prices, and who suffered from them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.