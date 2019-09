BP is finally, subtly getting in on the oil spill was overblown meme. @BP_America linked to a photo gallery of pristine beaches on the Orange Beach, AL facebook page.



The oil company has been flamed for hubris in the past. But assuming the photos weren’t faked, they do look good for BP.

