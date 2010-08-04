BP Just Got Hit With A $10 Billion Lawsuit That Has Nothing To Do With The Oil Spill

You might have missed the benzene leak at BP’s Texas City refinery, when 538,000 pounds of toxic chemicals were discharged at the BP facility from April 6 to May 16. The story was picked up by a few media outlets and then all but disappeared.

Turns out the leak could be worth over $10 billion in damages, according to a brand new lawsuit filed today by Tony Buzbee.

Here’s an excerpt:

In this case, tens of thousands individuals were injured and had his or her long-term health put in jeopardy after being exposed to extremely high levels of Benzene and other toxic chemicals while working at the BP Texas City Refinery or by simply living or working in Texas City. Plaintiffs and all members of the Class, the Worker Sub-class and the Texas City Sub-class seek remedy for this exposure, and also attempt to do, through this case, what none of the authorities thus far has been able to do—put an end to BP’s continuous pollution of the air, ground, and water, and the continued exposure to harmful substances of workers at the BP Texas City Refinery. In this effort, Plaintiffs seek punitive damages against BP in excess of $10 billion.

How significant is $10 billion? A huge blow if Buzbee can get anywhere close — nearly half as costly in damages as the oil spill, according to estimates by Citi. Which is to say we’d all be shocked if it turns out that bad.

Buzbee is also leading thousands and thousands and thousands of lawsuits related to the oil spill.

Buzbee says BP put profits over safety Profits over the safety of people. In order to avoid losing the profit from shutting down an operating unit, and in an attempt to avoid the publicity such a shutdown would have garnered in the financial press, the Defendant instead spewed thousands of pounds of one of the most deadly and nastiest carcinogens into the atmosphere, exposing unsuspecting onsite workers and nearby residents. Source: Lawsuit filed August 3, 2010 Seeking over $10 billion in damages BP's refinery had a bad safety record, including the 2005 explosion that killed 15 Further mishaps at the refinery have killed 4 since 2005 The refinery has failed emissions requirements for a decade -- adding to possible liability BP promised in 2009 to cut Benzene emissions, acknowledging that it caused birth defects and cancer BP's 2009 settlement with the EPA recognised the particularly dangerous nature of Benzene. Benzene is a hazardous air pollutant, and is a byproduct of the petroleum refining process. Benzene wastes are typically managed in a refinery's wastewater collection and treatment system, which is designed to prevent the Benzene contained in the wastewater from volatilizing to the atmosphere before the wastes are safely treated. The health effects related to Benzene exposure are many. The acute effects are drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, as well as eye, skin, and respiratory tract irritation, and, at high levels, unconsciousness. Chronic (longterm) inhalation exposure has caused various disorders in the blood, including reduced numbers of red blood cells and anemia in occupational settings. Further, reproductive effects have been reported for women exposed by inhalation of high levels, and adverse effects on the developing foetus have been observed in animal tests. Increased incidences of leukemia have also been observed in humans occupationally exposed to Benzene. Because of the many potentially adverse effects from exposure, the EPA has classified Benzene as a Group A human carcinogen. Some studies have shown that individuals exposed to high levels of Benzene may develop cancer many years later, as a result of a single exposure. Source: Lawsuit filed August 3, 2010 Apparently another leak happened last weekend! Just this past weekend, another release of Benzene occurred at BP's plant, sending at least two individuals to the hospital. Source: Lawsuit filed August 3, 2010 Here's how the April-May leak happened And how BP allegedly saved money by not addressing the problem The Ultracracker processes 65,000 barrels of oil per day and each barrel during this time period would have resulted in $5 to $10 in profit for BP. With this much money at stake, shutting down the Ultracracker, even for just a brief 24 hour period, would have garnered attention from the financial press and investors. Instead, BP continued operations in the Ultracracker while releasing over 500,000 pounds of chemical and compounds, including 17,000 pounds of benzene, into the environment. Amazingly, BP did not inform Texas City officials of the scale of the release until after the 40 day release was over. Source: Lawsuit filed August 3, 2010 Now see where BP ranks on... The 25 Biggest Quarterly Losses In History

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.