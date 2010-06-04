BP Jumps Again In London, As Investors Give Thumbs Up To First Critical Stage Of Latest Fix

Shares of BP are up oer 3% in London trading — threatening to put together a 3-day win streak — as the company successfully attached the critical LMRP to the leaking pipe last Thursday night.



Photo: BP

The oil is still gushing like mad. The following images was taken only seconds ago, but this part of the process is only partly complete.There’s been no pumping or pressurization yet.

We don’t know what this will look like or when it will start.

For a recap of what happened last night, see our liveblog here.

