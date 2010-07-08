BP Sets Ambitious New Target For Fixing The Leak

Well… July 27th wouldn’t have sounded ambitious back in APRIL (!) when the leak first happened, but given that previous estimates were for the relief wells to work at some point in the middle of August, this is ambitious.



According to WSJ that’s the new date the company has set to get it all wrapped up, and convince investors that it’s going to survive. That’s also the day of its next earnings report, so you have to figure that if it can show that it’s still making an insane amount of money on its operations around the world, and that it’s plugged the leak, then investors will be pretty psyched about the company.

Actually, they’re growing more and more optimistic all the time. In London trading it’s up another 2.3% today.

