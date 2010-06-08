BP Jacks Up Oil Capture Estimate, While Obama Reverses Course On Shallow-Water Offshore Drilling

Here’s the latest developments from the oil world.



First, BP has once again increased its estimated oil capture rate, which is good news.

Bloomberg:

A drillship above the leak recovered 7,541 barrels of oil in the 12 hours to midday yesterday, BP said on its website last night. Sustained over 24 hours, that would be 36 per cent more than the 11,100 barrels the London-based company gathered June 6. BP said it will give its next update on the recovery rate at 9 a.m. U.S. central daylight time.

Of course, once this stabilizes, we could have more bad news. We could get another big estimate hike:

A governmental scientific team will reassess its estimates of the spill amount, which ranged from 12,000 barrels to 25,000 barrels a day, after BP stabilizes the recovery rate, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen, the national incident commander, said yesterday at a press conference at the White House.

Meanwhile, the White House appears to quickly be reacting to loud complaints that a moratorium on shallow-water permits would be too costly economically for the already-battered regions.

WSJ:

The Obama administration, facing rising anger on the Gulf Coast over the loss of jobs and income from a drilling moratorium, said Monday that it would move quickly to release new safety requirements that would allow the reopening of offshore oil and gas exploration in shallow waters.

Gulf Coast residents, political leaders and industry officials said delays in releasing the new rules, along with the administration’s six-month halt on deepwater drilling—both issued amid public pressure—threatened thousands of jobs.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.