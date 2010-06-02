Will BP Go Bust?

Shareholders are fleeing BP company after the failure of Top Kill, thus CEO Tony Hayward is out to restore confidence this week:



Telegraph:

One clear message Hayward intends to make to shareholders is that the dividend is safe, with the company enjoying a $6bn-$8bn cash flow buffer even after maintaining the dividend and meeting capital expenditure commitments.

But to really sway the markets he needs to put the likely cost of this disaster in some kind of context. That will be hard given how fast this situation is moving. But clearly Hayward has in mind a possible containment and clean-up bill of up to $3bn, with damages on top of that. This would amount to just half of BP’s first-quarter cash flow of $7bn. It also has $14bn of unused borrowing facilities.

It turns out he has given an cost estimate for the clean up, at $4 billion. This obviously doesn’t include the massive potential legal liabilities. The Wall Street Journal does a nice job of trying to estimate the costs BP could incur if it has to compensate for economic damage done:

WSJ:

Before this, the worst oil disaster in history was the Exxon Valdez spill of 1989. As noted here previously, Exxon ended up paying about $7 billion in today’s money as a result. Will this disaster end up costing nine times as much as Valdez, in inflation-adjusted terms?

One major difference is the impact on local economies. The fisheries of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts have been devastated. So too, for some time, has some of the local tourist business. But how big are they?

Forest, fishing, and related activities for Louisiana and Mississippi — Assuming BP has to pay for the entire industry’s normal economic activity, this could be $1.2 billion per year

Arts, entertainment, and recreation for Louisiana and Mississippi — The WSJ says total economic activity in this space is $3.7 billion per year, but reasons that most of it will still be able to continue. They assume a potential liability of $1.9 billion per year for damage on this front.

Tourism for the two states — $9 billion a year. The WSJ reasons that perhaps half is decimated and becomes a liability, thus the cost here could be $4.5 billion.

The above three come to $7.6 billion.

If we further assume the other costs–including fines, cleanup and so on–come to, say, double those related to Exxon Valdez, that would be another $14 billion.

There are further unknowns, of course. The damage may spread to other states as well. But based on these numbers, it’s a challenge to put a $66 billion total cost on the spill. Not impossible, but a challenge.

The WSJ notes that shares of all companies related to the Deepwater disaster (BP (BP), Transocean (RIG), Anadarko (APC), Halliburton (HAL,) Cameron (CAM)) had fallen a collective $66 billion since April 20th, as of June 1st.

Finally, the Independent reports an estimate of maximum damage for the disaster at $25 billion, assuming that oil damage doesn’t spread to Florida in a significant fashion.

Still, while the market reaction looks and feels overdone, any bullishness obviously requires nerves of steel, especially after Top Kill’s failure.

