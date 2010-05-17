BP Inserts Siphon Into Leaking Pipe -- Still No Sign It Will Do Much Good

Photo: BP

It appears BP (BP) has made its first marginal progress since the Deepwater Horizon oil rig blew up and started leaking last month.According to a press release, some oil has been captured and siphoned off via the insertion of a tube into the leaking well.



There’s not much more news than that. The word “some” doesn’t give one the sense that a significant portion of the flow has been stopped.

Expect lots more throughout the day.

