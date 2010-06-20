BP Hopes To Raise $50 Billion, Plans To Sue The Heck Out Of Anadarko

According to UK’s The Telegraph, Bp intends to sue Anadarko (APC), the 25%-owner of the Deepwater Horizon, which has so far refused to shoulder any of the burden for cleanup costs.



Late last week it emerged that Anadarko was denying any responsibility to help pay, drawing a strong rebuke from BP, which promised not to let the dispute turn into a distraction in fixing the mess.

Meanwhile, according to reports, BP’s aim is to raise $50 billion, according to Sunday Times (via AFP). According to reports from earlier in the week, the firm has been aggressively hitting up various banks, dangling big fees for a guarantee off successfully raising it cash.

