BP Using Mercenaries To Prevent Journalists From Talking To Workers

A reporter for local New Orleans news station WDSU tried to interview some BP employees on a beach in Louisiana and was met by a BP-hired security guard and was told he shouldn’t disturb the workers reports The Consumerist.

According to the video (shown below), the media needs to stay at least 100 feet from BP workers. Here’s one killer quote from the BP-hired security guard when the reporter asks why he’s preventing people from accessing a public beach:



GUARD: “I can tell you where to go because I’m employed to keep this beach safe. I have to keep the workers safe.”

REPORTER: “Can I go interview that worker?”

GUARD: “NO.”

Powerful stuff. Watch the video below for the full confrontation



