BP Caught Using Photoshop To Fake Two More Official Images

Gus Lubin

BP has Photoshopped multiple official images, badly, for no clear reason other than aesthetics. The images were published at the Deepwater Horizon Response website, which is supposed to provide official information from the Unified Joint Command.

AMERICAblog noticed the first Photoshop hack job:

photoshopped

Photoshop evidence here (and elsewhere):

photoshopped

Here’s the second image:

photoshopped

Note here (and elsewhere):

photoshopped

Gizmodo adds this pic:

photoshopped

Note the out-of-place tower:

photoshopped

And why is the pilot holding a pre-flight checklist while the helicopter appears to be 1 foot off the ground (and more at Gizmodo):

photoshopped

It’s been one of many terrible PR gaffes for BP.

