BP Caught Using Photoshop To Fake Two More Official Images

BP has Photoshopped multiple official images, badly, for no clear reason other than aesthetics. The images were published at the Deepwater Horizon Response website, which is supposed to provide official information from the Unified Joint Command.



AMERICAblog noticed the first Photoshop hack job:

Photoshop evidence here (and elsewhere):

Here’s the second image:

Note here (and elsewhere):

Gizmodo adds this pic:

Note the out-of-place tower:

And why is the pilot holding a pre-flight checklist while the helicopter appears to be 1 foot off the ground (and more at Gizmodo):

It’s been one of many terrible PR gaffes for BP.

