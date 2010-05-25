BP Has Now Lost $60 Billion Since The Leak, And Now Things Look Worse Than Ever

BP (BP) has now lost about $60 billion since the Deepwater Horizon blew up and started gushing oil into the gulf.



It lost another $6 billion today, dropping about $2 with 3 billion shares outstanding. Meanwhile, check out the leak livecam. Since we’ve been watching this, we haven’t seen it more intense.

And don’t miss these horrible images of the oil slick from outer space >



wkrg_oil_spill on livestream.com. Broadcast Live Free

